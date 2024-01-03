Competitions for students on Ambedkar’s life

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials to involve students and people in Jan Bhagidari programmes organized as a prelude to unveiling of 125 feet bronze statue of Ambedkar in Vijayawada on January 19.

He convened a review meeting with officials of various departments on an action plan to be followed in this regard at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. He said the Jan Bhagidari programmes would commence on January 5 and last till January 19. He asked the officials to hold competitions such as essay-writing, elocution, painting and quiz to students of the colleges. On January 5, the competitions would be held at college-level followed by district-level on January 6. He instructed the officials to ensure participation of students from every college in these competitions. A district-level conclave and photo exhibition on life and struggle of Ambedkar will be held at Indoor stadium here on January 11. A human chain and blood donation camp will be organized the same day.

The collector directed the officials to complete minor repairs, if any, to statues of Ambedkar across the district besides painting them by January 11. On January 17, all statues should be garlanded to pay tributes to ‘Architect of the Constitution’ followed by pledge programmes. A marathon will be organized from Indoor stadium to Old bus stand at 9 am on January 18. Extensive campaigns should be carried out all over the district, he said.

Joint Collector Lavanyaveni also participated in the review meet.