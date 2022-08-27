Complete 30 lakh houses by Dec, Minister Jogi Ramesh tells officials

Vijayawada (NTR District): Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh directed the officials concerned to speed up the housing construction works across the State and asked them to complete 30 lakh houses by December this year.

The Minister held a review meeting with the housing officials here on Friday to discuss the housing construction status in the State. Speaking on the occasion, Jogi Ramesh said that the officials should act in coordination to achieve targets.

He said that the State government has been working to realise the poor people's dream of own house and suggested the officials to encourage the beneficiaries to construct houses as soon as possible.

The Minister said that all the employees must visit the layouts and find out problems and solve them. He directed the officials to ensure that all the housing construction material is available, no scarcity of sand, to provide necessary amenities in the layouts like supply of drinking water, electricity and roads. He said that all the basement works should be completed before the specified time.

Housing department special chief secretary Ajay Jain, MD Narayana Barath Gupta and project directors of the 26 districts attended.