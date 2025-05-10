Complete houses for poor by June: Minister Kolusu

Eluru: State Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has instructed officials to complete the construction of houses for the poor in the Nuzvid constituency by the end of June. He reviewed the progress of house construction in the Nuzvid constituency on Friday at the Nuzvid Sub-Collector’s office with officials from Housing, DWMA, RWS, DRDA, APEPDCL, Survey, MEPMA, R&B, Panchayat Raj, and the Tahsildars of the four mandals in the constituency, MPDOs, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that every eligible poor family will be granted their own house. The summer season is favourable for construction work, so the officials should take steps to complete the houses that have been allotted to the poor and complete the construction work by the end of June and help the beneficiaries perform house warming ceremonies. He said that the previous government had neglected the housing construction scheme for the poor and the funds sanctioned by the central government were not properly utilized. The minister instructed the officials to sanction three cents of land for the construction of houses as per the new rules for the poor in rural areas who had been granted two cents of land for houses during the previous government. He said that the beneficiaries should be informed about the construction materials like free sand and subsidised cement provided by the government for the construction of houses and the beneficiaries should be encouraged to complete the construction of houses as soon as possible. He said that the officials of the housing department should meet each beneficiary, inquire about their problems and take steps to resolve them.

Minister Parthasarathy made it clear that steps will be taken to complete housing construction as per the target set by the government. Otherwise, he will not hesitate to take action.

The minister reviewed the progress of housing construction in the four mandals of the constituency as well as in Nuzvid town with the officials one by one and gave directions on the progress of the works. In the meeting, Telugu Desam Party leaders brought some issues regarding housing construction to the attention of the minister, and the minister instructed the officials to find a way to resolve them immediately. He said that the government’s goal is to provide a house to every eligible poor family. He wanted them to work with commitment to achieve the goals set in the plan.

He questioned the officials about why they could not complete the housing construction scheme target given in the past in the constituency. e warned the officials that appropriate action would be taken if the housing construction work was not completed on time. He wanted to provide comprehensive details of how many houses have been built in the constituency and how many more are to be built.He warned that if the schemes given by the government to the poor are not delivered to the beneficiaries on time, the beneficiaries will ultimately lose out.