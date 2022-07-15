Complete RC RuB works by July-end: Commissioner Anupama Anjali

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali along with the team of officials on Thursday inspected the long-pending ongoing road under bridge (RuB) work at Rayalacheruvu Gate. After inspecting the works, she directed the officials including Superintendent Engineer Tirumalika Mohan, Deputy Engineers Vijaykumar Reddy and Mahesh to complete them at any cost by July-end.

It may be noted here though the Railways has completed their part of bridge work, remaining part of works are not yet completed due to the apathy of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati. This led the shopkeepers located in Nethaji Road and Royalacheruvu Road, who were badly affected due to delay in bridge works, staging protests many times to pressing the civic authority to complete the bridge works.

The public also suffered a lot due to delay in execution of works as it links south part of city with the old city of north side. This bridge will also facilitate the people coming from Ramapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Pachikapallam areas to attend jobs, schools, colleges and those come for business purpose in the city. Even the farmers coming from these areas to sell their agriculture produce are facing hardships in reaching Indira Priyadarsini Market and other areas in the city. In this backdrop, the Commissioner visited the bridge works and directed the officials to revive the works and complete them within two weeks.

The bridge will also ease traffic congestion on busy Airport Road in the city. The completion of RuB will give a huge relief to people as they are already suffering with Srinivasa Sethu works, which are underway in the city.