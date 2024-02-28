Live
Complete registration of house sites soon: collector to officials
Kurnool: District Collector Dr G Srijana has instructed the officials concerned to complete the pending house site registrations and hand over the documents to beneficiaries under EKYC by next Monday. She also asked them to complete the distribution of Aarogyasri cards. The officials are also told to dispose the pending applications received with regard to the voters list at the earliest.
The Collector held a teleconference with the officials on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, she directed them to complete the pending house patta registrations pertaining to the Navarathnalu ‘houses to all eligible poor’ scheme. She said 5.45 lakh Aarogyasri cards have come to the district on Monday. DMHO, Aarogyasri coordinator and MPDOs are told to ensure all cards are distributed within a week.
Of the 5.45 lakh cards, 91,000 are for Kurnool Urban, 35,000 Adoni Urban, 11,000 Yemmiganur Urban, 20,000 Yemmiganur, 19,000 Kowthalam, 19,000 Kodumur, 18,000 Devanakonda and 18,000 Gonegandla mandal. She advised the municipal commissioners and MPDOs to complete the distribution without any delay.
The officials are told to see the Aarogyasri app is also downloaded while distributing the cards. The responsibility of monitoring the distribution process was assigned to the ZP Chief Executive Officer.
Speaking about the voters’ list, the Collector said with regard to form 7, if the irregularities are more than 0.1 per cent, they are being forwarded to the State presiding election officer.
The returning officers are told to make deletions based on the instructions of the CEO. If the complaints are below 0.1 per cent, the Collector would give permission for deletion. Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya, Municipal Commissioners, RDOs, MPDOs and other officials participated.