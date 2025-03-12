Complex chest surgery successfully performed at SVIMS

Tirupati: A complex chest surgery was successfully performed at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), saving the life of 12-year-old S Saidabi from PWD Colony, Macherla, Guntur district.

The young girl was admitted to the SVIMS CT Surgery Department on February 11, 2025, after suffering from severe chest pain due to a large tumour.

According to SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, the medical team promptly assessed the patient and conducted a successful surgery to remove the tumour. CT Surgery Department Head Dr Satyavati stated that Saidabi was initially admitted to AIIMS Mangalagiri, where doctors determined that the tumour was large and complex, with adhesions to her lungs and heart. Due to the complexity of the case, she was referred to SVIMS for further treatment.

Following her admission to SVIMS on February 11, the CT surgery team conducted a meticulous procedure and successfully removed the tumour on February 25, 2025. After a steady recovery, the young patient was discharged on the evening of March 10.

SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar, along with Dr Satyavati and Anaesthesia Department Head Dr Alok Samant Ray, led the surgical team in performing the intricate procedure.

Expressing gratitude, Saidabi’s father, S Meeravalli, acknowledged the financial assistance provided by the TTD Pranadana Trust, which covered the entire cost of Rs 5,00,000. He extended his thanks to TTD Chairman B R Naidu, EO J Syamala Rao and SVIMS Director for their invaluable support.