Concede demands of medical staff: AITUC

Chittoor: Intensifying the agitation, the AP Medical Employees Union on Monday staged a dharna at the Government Hospital demanding the government to resolve their pending demands.

Addressing the dharna, AITUC district chief S Nagarajan said that the Employees Union had submitted a memorandum to the government to resolve their 26 long-pending demands.

He said the employees putting their life at risk, were striving to combat the pandemic and urged the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to react positively to their genuine demands. They demand the government to remit Rs 50 lakh to each contract or permanent employee in the medical department in case the employees died due to Covid.

AP Medical Employees Union district president K Venkatesh demanded to suspend the GO 26 with immediate effect. He reiterated that the government should invariably issue the health cards for Andhra Pradesh Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad).

AITUC leaders Dhana Lakshmi, Chalapathi Rao, Mani and others were present. The leaders then submitted a memorandum to Dr A Arunkumar, Superintendent, Government Hospital, for initiating needful action in respect of their demands.