Concern expressed over graft charges in dist coop banks

Vijayawada: Leaders of various political parties underlined the need for implementation of a two-tier structure in co-operative central banks in the State to check corruption and misuse of power.

Leaders of the CPI, CPM, Congress, YSRCP, TDP, farmers associations and trade unions participated in the roundtable meeting organised in a hotel on Saturday to discuss the co-operative central banks.

The speakers said district central co-operative banks are facing a lot of corruption charges and stressed the need for a two-tier structure at the State and mandal level.

They opposed the existence of district level co-operative central banks because these district level banks indulged in many corrupt activities and notorious for misuse of power.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, TDP leader and former minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Congress leader Shaik Mastan Vali, YSRCP leader P Gautham Reddy, CPM State leader Krishnaiah, Rythu Sangham leaders P Jamalaiah, KVV Prasad and others spoke on the occasion. The participants at the roundtable meeting decided to meet Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and seeking the co-operation of the government to abolish the three-tier structure and replace it with a two-tier structure to sanction to the farmers. AITUC state honorary president V Radha Krishna Murthy presided over the round table meeting. Employees union leader KVS Ravi Kumar, AITUC state working president Chalasani Venkata Ramarao, Akkineni Bhavani Prasad and others spoke on the occasion.