Conduct 3,500 rapid antigen tests at Anantapur:Collector Gandham Chandrudu

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has asked the medical fraternity to conduct 3,500 rapid antigen tests per day. He said that with the rapid antigen kits, results will be known in five minutes.

Every primary health centre should be able to conduct 100 covid tests. Mobile testing units were pressed into action throughout the district to achieve the objectives of testing.

Meanwhile, as many as 670 covid positive persons, who were under treatment, were tested negative and were discharged on Sunday.

The discharged persons were advised 14 days home isolation and they were also given a covid allowance of Rs 2,000 each.

