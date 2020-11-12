Conduct degree admissions in offline mode: AISF

Kurnool: With the demand to conduct degree admissions in offline mode, the All India Student Federation (AISF) leaders staged a protest in front of Revenue Division Office (RDO) in Nandyal on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, AISF district president Dhanunjayudu said the students who have completed intermediate and applying to degree course were facing huge problems.

The government instead of conducting the admission through offline was implementing online mode. The students, particularly with the rural background, applying for a degree course, were unable to enroll admissions through online, said Dhanunjayudu.

Till date not even 30 per cent of admissions were done in online due to lack of awareness about the process, he said. If the government has any grudge and wants to take revenge on the management of private colleges that has violated the norms, then let it seize the colleges. But baiting the future of students is not fair and moreover saying that science students should have 40 percentage marks is also not correct.

It is nothing but to force the students to drop their studies after intermediate, said the district president. He said the government should immediately cancel the online process and conduct admissions offline. He also urged the government to rule out the 40 per cent norm for science students.

If the government did not respond on the issue, he said they would be forced to stage statewide agitations. After the protest the student leaders gave a representation to the Administrative Officer (AO), Harinath Reddy. AISF district secretary Sriramulu Goud, Suresh, Sreekanth Pramodh, Anil, Kiran, Vishnu, Pavan, Hari Krishna and others participated in the protest.