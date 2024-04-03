Cong fields JD Seelam from Bapatla

Guntur: Congress to field former IAS officer and former Union minister JD Seelam from Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency in the coming general elections.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice and worked as union minister of state for Finance.

He contested from Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency in 1999 and 2019 as Congress candidate and was defeated.

He hailed from Pusuluru of Pedanandipadu mandal in Guntur district.

Similarly, former MLA Sk Mastan Vali will contest from Guntur East. Mahaboob Baha is contesting from Narasaraopet Assembly, Chenna Rao from Vinukonda Assembly constituency, Muddula Radha Krishna from Chilakaluripet, T Yalamanda Reddy from Gurazala, and Ramachandra Reddy from Macherla Assembly constituency in the coming elections.

The Congress is fielding the candidates who can split the YSRCP votes.