Cong hopes to regain past glory in Nellore

Nellore: After former CM late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter YS Sharmila has been appointed as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president on Tuesday, the party is pinning high hopes on regaining the past glory by inviting former MLAs and district congress committee president into the fold.

During YSR’s regime, Congress had won nine Assembly segments against 10 in 2004, and six - Atmakuru, Nellore Rural, Nellore city, Sarvepalle, Udayagiri and Venkatagiri Assembly constituencies - and Nellore MP seat in Nellore district.

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who was elected from Atmakuru Assembly segment in 2009 elections, got ministerial berth as Finance Minister in YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet and continued in the same post in former CMs T Rosaiah and N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s cabinet till 2014 elections.

After the State bifurcation, Congress situation worsened as it lost all Assembly constituencies, including Nellore MP seat in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Interestingly Congress, which enjoyed glory during YSR’s regime, failed to induct candidates in 2014 and 2019 elections.

In both 2014, and 2019 elections, Congress voting share drastically fell as the party candidates contesting the elections confined to an

average 2,500 votes in both the elections.

Except Atmakuru and Guduru Assembly segments, the party has secured less than NOTA votes as it was almost disappeared in Nellore district.

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who got elected by securing 72,907 votes with 51.97 vote sharing and a majority of 18,644 votes against TDP in 2009 elections, was defeated by securing 8,027 votes with a voting share of 5.45 %.

Though Ramanarayana Reddy had developed Atmakuru constituency by spending Rs 800 crore and made it as revenue division, he stood in third place in 2014 elections.

After 2014 elections, Congress was almost vanished as the leaders except one are two seniors, all the remaining joined YSRCP and TDP for their political existence.

Now, YS Sharmila being appointed as the APCC chief revived hopes among the party leaders.

When The Hans India contacted, District Congress Committee president Chevuru Devakumar Reddy said that his party is going to play a crucial role in the coming elections under the leadership new PCC chief in Nellore district.