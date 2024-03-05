Cong leaders, Allagadda BJP leaders join YSRC

Vijayawada: APCC Kisan Cell president Jetti Gurnunatha Rao and Jangareddygudem former ZPTC member Muppidi Srinivas joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.

YSRCP regional coordinator PV Midhun Reddy and Eluru MLA Alla Nani were also present.

Allagadda BJP in-charge Bhuma Kishore Reddy, along with other leaders Bhuma Virabhadra Reddy, Gandham Bhaskara Reddy, Ambati Maheswara Reddy and several others joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Allagadda MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy (Nani), YSRCP regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy and former MLC Gangula Prabhakara Reddy were also present.