- YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam today to participate in Vision Visakha conference
- KCR announces candidates for Lok Sabha elections
- CM to dedicate Veligonda project to nation tomorrow
- JSP coordinators told to work for victory of TDP-JSP alliance
- Need to increase agri export stressed
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 5 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- TDP-Jana Sena to hold BC Jayaho today, to announce BC declaration
- Hyderabad: Man murders wife over suspected affair
Cong leaders, Allagadda BJP leaders join YSRC
APCC Kisan Cell president Jetti Gurnunatha Rao and Jangareddygudem former ZPTC member Muppidi Srinivas joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.
YSRCP regional coordinator PV Midhun Reddy and Eluru MLA Alla Nani were also present.
Allagadda BJP in-charge Bhuma Kishore Reddy, along with other leaders Bhuma Virabhadra Reddy, Gandham Bhaskara Reddy, Ambati Maheswara Reddy and several others joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office.
Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Allagadda MLA Gangula Bijendra Reddy (Nani), YSRCP regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy and former MLC Gangula Prabhakara Reddy were also present.