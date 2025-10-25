Cong stages protest over minor’s rape

Rajamahendravaram: Condemning the recent sexual assault on a minor girl of government hostel, Congress Party leaders and activists staged a protest near the Sub-Collector’s office here on Friday. The demonstration was led by East Godavari District Congress Committee president Dr TK Visweswara Reddy.

Later, they submitted a representation to the Sub-Collector, urging strict measures to prevent such incidents in future.

Speaking on the occasion, Visweswara Reddy expressed concern over the growing number of atrocities against girls and women in the state. He demanded that the government take strong steps to ensure such crimes do not recur. The leaders called for registering the harshest sections against the accused involved in the assault and requested a fast-track court for a speedy trial and stringent punishment.

They also demanded action against the hostel warden for negligence and urged the government to install CCTV cameras near colleges and women’s hostels to enhance security.

PCC vice-president Martin Luther, East Godavari District Mahila Congress president Motha Sharada, Nidadavole constituency coordinator Medavarapu Bhadram Dora, Rajanagaram coordinator Dr Srinivas Vadayar, PCC general secretary Chinna Muralikrishna, Kadiyam constituency coordinator JT Ramarao, and publicity committee chairman Dr Vadayar were among those who took part in the protest.