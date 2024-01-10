Congress, a gamechanger in Prakasam

Ongole: Congress, which is trying to rise like a phoenix in the Andhra Pradesh, hopes that the cadres and the leaders it nurtured will come back to it and influence the coming general and Assembly elections.

The Congress wishes to take advantage of the uncertainty over the confirmation of the seat by the ruling YSR Congress Party and its rival TDP and Jana Sena Party, and the resentment of the unpacified leaders. The Congress high command has already announced that it is welcoming anyone and everyone who shares their ideology and stands up to protect the spirit of democracy and the Indian Constitution.

AICC secretary Dr Sirivella Prasad told The Hans India that they are seeing Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan as allies of BJP, and Congress is equidistant to them.

He observed that the vote bank of the YSR Congress Party is basically of the Congress, and joining of YS Sharmila Reddy in the Congress will change the political equations.

Condemning the remarks of advisor to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, he said that no one can dictate terms to the Congress Party, and claim that Chandrababu Naidu can direct them is nothing but foolishness. He advised Ramakrishna Reddy that the people have a clear understanding of the politics in the state now and the YSRCP leaders should stop exposing their inability to develop the state.

Prasad observed that the comments of YSRCP leaders on Sharmila indicate their anguish and frustration. The ruling party is known for using abusive language against their opponents. He said that Sharmila would be given suitable responsibilities by the high command as she could influence the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He said that they are inviting the leaders who are interested in the ideology of the Congress Party. So far, Congress on its own had not contacted anyone.

Prakasam DCC president Eda Sudhakar Reddy said that many from YSRCP and some from TDP were approaching them for tickets.

He said that the AICC and PCC members are participating in the Yuvajana Garjana programme by the Youth Congress. Though the Congress candidates may or may not win but they can get good number of votes and it would help in resurrecting the Congress in the state. He said though TDP may lose some votes but it is YSRCP which would be worst-affected once Sharmila launches her campaign.