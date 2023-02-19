  • Menu
Congress can alone make SCS a reality

City Congress president Govinda Raju speaking at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
City Congress president Govinda Raju speaking at a meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday

City Congress president G Govinda Raju said Congress party could alone make the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh a reality.

Visakhapatnam: City Congress president G Govinda Raju said Congress party could alone make the Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh a reality.

Speaking at a meeting held at the party office here on Sunday, he said on behalf of the Congress party, Andhra Pradesh Backward Castes Welfare Service Association president and advocate Konatala Venkata Apparao has been announced as MLC candidate of Uttarandhra graduates where in the election will be held on March 13.

MLC candidate Konatala Venkata Apparao stated that his aim is to provide education, employment to the youth and medical facilities accessible for the public in North Andhra. Seeking support from the people, he mentioned that the focus would be to establish a coaching centre for competitive exams in every constituency if he gets elected.

