Congress entry to spell trouble to YSRCP

Nellore: The decision of Congress Party to contest all Assembly constituencies, including Nellore MP seat, can play spoilsport for YSRCP in the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

It may be recalled that during her recent visit to Nellore, APCC president Y S Sharmila made it clear that party will field candidates in all Assembly seats and Nellore Lok Sabha seat in the 20024 elections.

The Congress knows that they have an uphill task before it, but then this will help in resurrecting the party which has been in hibernation for last 10 years and can bounce back into active politics.

This process, in all likelihood, can prove to be negative for the ruling party. There are many voters who still have admiration for Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. All such votes went to YSRCP last time as the Congress was not in the reckoning. But now at least a major chunk of it can come back to Congress. If that happens, YSRCP will be in trouble.

Nellore district was earlier divided into two MP seats of Nellore and Kavali and 14 Assembly seats. Later, it became a single Lok Sabha constituency with 7 Assembly segments in 1977.

Congress Party in undivided Andhra Pradesh had won the seat 15 times with 47.66 per cent and 25 times with 41.08 per cent voting share in 10 Assembly segments since 1952 elections.

If the efforts of Congress succeed in starting a new era in Nellore district by fielding its candidates, then it will be a triangle contest adding to the troubles of YSRCP.

In its heyday, Congress candidates Pelliteti Gopalakrishna Reddy had won from Guduru Assembly seats in 1952 and Rebalala Lakshmi Narasa Reddy from Nellore MP seat, B Anjanappa from Kavali got elected in 1957 elections.

Many political stalwarts like Bezawada Gopala Reddy from (Kavali1962), B Anjanappa from (Nellore1962), Rebala Dsaratharami Reddy ( Kavali 1967), B Anjanappa (Nellore 1967), Puli Venkata Reddy (Kavali 1971), Doddavarapu Kamakshaiah (Nellore 1971, 1977 and1980) Putchalapalli Penchalaiah (1984), Kudumula Padmasree(1991), Panabaka Lakshmi(1996, 1998 and 2004), and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy(2009 ) had won the elections in the district.

However, after state bifurcation, Congress lost its existence which turned a boon to YSRCP. The YSRCP snatched away almost all Congress vote share in both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

For example, in Servepalle constituency TDP nominee Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy was defeated in the hands of YSRCP nominee Kakani Govardhan Reddy with a margin of just 5,446 votes.

In that elections, YSRCP nominee Govardhan Reddy had secured 85,374 votes (49.43 per cent), while Chandramohan Reddy got 80,298 votes (46.29 per cent).

In 2019 elections, Govardhan Reddy again won against Chandramohan Reddy of TDP with a majority of 13,973 votes.

In that elections, YSRCP received 97,272 votes (51.36 per cent) while TDP secured 83,299 (43.98 per cent) votes. If Congress fields candidates, then TDP stands to benefit in this election.