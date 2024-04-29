  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan campaigns in Chodavaram, urges people to vote wisely

YS Jagan campaigns in Chodavaram, urges people to vote wisely
x
Highlights

YSRCP chief and CM Jagan continued his campaign on Monday.

YSRCP chief and CM Jagan continued his campaign on Monday. At a public meeting in Chodavaram, CM Jagan highlighted the failures of Chandrababu's rule while emphasizing the development and welfare initiatives undertaken during his 58-month tenure. He urged voters to consider the future implications of their choice, warning that a vote for Chandrababu would halt ongoing schemes.

CM Jagan's campaign strategy has been consistent in exposing Chandrababu's history of deceit and fraudulent promises. He emphasized the importance of trust in leadership, citing the consequences of previous betrayals by the opposition. The response from the people and party members has been positive, with enthusiasm building for the upcoming elections.

In addition to Chodavaram, CM Jagan is set to address gatherings in P. Gannavaram and Amalapuram Parliament area, followed by a public meeting at Ambajipet Bus Stand Center and an assembly in Guntur Parliament. The day will conclude with a public meeting at Ponnuru Center, showcasing CM Jagan's commitment to connecting with voters across various constituencies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X