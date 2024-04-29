Live
YS Jagan campaigns in Chodavaram, urges people to vote wisely
YSRCP chief and CM Jagan continued his campaign on Monday.
YSRCP chief and CM Jagan continued his campaign on Monday. At a public meeting in Chodavaram, CM Jagan highlighted the failures of Chandrababu's rule while emphasizing the development and welfare initiatives undertaken during his 58-month tenure. He urged voters to consider the future implications of their choice, warning that a vote for Chandrababu would halt ongoing schemes.
CM Jagan's campaign strategy has been consistent in exposing Chandrababu's history of deceit and fraudulent promises. He emphasized the importance of trust in leadership, citing the consequences of previous betrayals by the opposition. The response from the people and party members has been positive, with enthusiasm building for the upcoming elections.
In addition to Chodavaram, CM Jagan is set to address gatherings in P. Gannavaram and Amalapuram Parliament area, followed by a public meeting at Ambajipet Bus Stand Center and an assembly in Guntur Parliament. The day will conclude with a public meeting at Ponnuru Center, showcasing CM Jagan's commitment to connecting with voters across various constituencies.