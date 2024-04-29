Modi indulges in fear tactics post Phase 2 washout: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is indulging in "fear-mongering" as he is 'desperate' after facing a 'washout' in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions for the prime minister ahead of his rallies in Karnataka.

"After the Phase II washout, a desperate PM is on a spree of Karnataka rallies today. Instead of lying and fear-mongering, these are the questions he should answer," Ramesh said, listing his posers.

"Why have BJP MPs performed so poorly as the people's representatives? After a 7-month delay, why has the Centre released less than 20% of drought relief funds? Why is the Centre holding up the Upper Bhadra and Mahadayi projects?" the Congress leader said on X.

Elaborating on what he said were "jumla details", Ramesh asked where have BJP MPs been while the Modi government has been "unleashing its vengeance" on Karnataka.

Citing the latest data from the Parliamentary research service, Ramesh claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Karnataka have shown a blatant disregard for their responsibilities, and displayed lack of commitment to serving their constituents.

"While the national average attendance in Parliament was 79 percent, the average of the 28 Karnataka MPs was even lower at 71 percent. The review revealed that 26 of these MPs never raised Karnataka's concerns -- the release of MGNREGA funds, drought and flood relief assistance, and the Centre's denial of additional allocations of rice for PDS," he said.

Analysing the transcripts of all debates, PRS found that very few MPs even tried to initiate policies or programmes to address their constituencies' issues, Ramesh said.