Jr. NTR Enjoys Dinner with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt in Mumbai

Jr NTR's Mumbai dinner with Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar goes viral! Fan gets lucky selfie with the Telugu star!

Telugu superstar Jr. NTR is juggling his work between his upcoming Telugu film ‘Devara: Part 1’ and his debut Bollywood project ‘War 2’.

NTR is currently wrapping up the shooting of ‘Devara: Part 1,’ directed by Koratala Siva. The film is expected to release on October 10th, 2024, and fans are eagerly waiting for the music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead actress in this two-part movie, and rumors suggest NTR might even have a double role!

While filming ‘War 2,’ NTR enjoyed a fun dinner with Bollywood A-listers! He was seen with Hrithik Roshan (his co-star in "War 2"), Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and filmmaker Karan Johar. NTR even surprised a fan with a selfie, and photos and videos from the dinner are creating a buzz online.

‘War 2’ promises to be an action extravaganza, with rumors suggesting even more intense stunts than the first movie. NTR reportedly dedicated 60 days of shooting for the film and plays a secret agent. To maintain secrecy about his character, NTR has been more serious during media interactions recently. The movie is slated for release on August 14th, 2025, marking NTR's grand Bollywood debut.

NTR's last film, ‘RRR,’ alongside Ram Charan, was a massive hit, not just in India but worldwide. The film's song ‘Naatu Naatu’ even won an Oscar, bringing immense recognition to Indian cinema.

With exciting projects in both Telugu and Bollywood, NTR Jr. is definitely keeping busy and entertaining fans across the country!

