Congress hatching conspiracy to destabilize the government: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Kadapa : Union Jal Sakthi minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused that Congress party along with MIM, left partiesis hatching conspiracy to create religious distribunces among the people by spreading misinformation on the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). In the country.

Addressing the gathering in Kadapa here on Saturday the union minister said that the CAA will not hit interest of any community or religion as it will purely meant for providing security to the refugees from three neighboring countries Pakistan, Bangladesh ,Afganistan, by facilitating Indian Citizenship. He said that the CAA also designed to deal seriously with infiltrators, and terrorists who were responsble for making questionable the nation's integrity.

He said that unable to digest the CAA some states unnecessarily sending misinformation to disturb the communal harmony in the country. "This is high time for every citizen irrespective of religions to extend support to the government for effective implementation CAA"he said. Asserting that there was no question of withdraw the CAA as government is ready face any kind of difficulties in that aspect.

While questioning the credibility of opposition parties for wrongly magnifying the issue, the minister pointed out why that parties fails to question the Pakistan government as about 10 lakhs indians most among them Hindus spenting bitter life even lacking behind minimum facilities in that country.

The minister said BJP has decided to perform 500 rallies across the country begins from Saturday in view of bringing awareness among the public. He urged the party functionaries and leaders to visit households in the villages to bring awareness over credibility of CAA, and at the sa.e time explain them how opposition parties spreading rumours against aAct. the The minister urged the people to extend their support to the CCA by sending SMS to 88662-88662.

Earlier union minister flagged off the rally which starts from municipal ground proceed through Annamaiah circle, municipal school,Krishna Circle Koti Reddy Circle concluded at RTC bustand. BJP national secretary Satyakumar, former minister C. Adinarayana Reddy, Rajyasabha member CM Ramesh BJP district president Srinath Reddy and others were present.