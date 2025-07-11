Congress leader alleges irregularities in banks’ loan waiver

Tirupati: Senior Congress leader and former union minister Dr Chinta Mohan alleged irregularities in waiving of loans by various nationaliaed banks and demanded an inquiry.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Chinta Mohan said that after the BJP-led NDA came to power, loans to the tune of whopping Rs 14.50 cr were waived benefitting corporate companies and big industries mostly Gujaratis selecting a huge loan waiver.

He alleged that atleast 10 per cent of the waived loan amounts changed hands and many were involved in the scam. Chinta Mohan further said, “The banks will not accept waiving of farmers loan and deny them giving lame excuses to sanction loans to unemployed youth for self employment but the same banks waiving the loans of big people under NPA(Non Performing Assets),” he said.

On the much-touted former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting with mango farmers in Bangarupalyam of Chittoor district, the Congress leader said only empty words and hollow talks but no benefit to farmers. He also condemned the attack on a photo journalist working with a Telugu daily allegedly by YSRCP activists during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit.