Live
- Parents Find Hope and Practical Solutions at Autism Support Seminar in Noida
- BJP Accepts Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s Resignation Over Telangana Leadership Dispute
- Archery WC: Jyothi, Parneet enter compound women SF; Rishabh, Aman bow out in second round
- Bhagwat’s remark on leaders' retirement sparks speculation; Oppn claims rift within BJP-RSS
- Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting
- Mukesh Ambani doesn’t speak Marathi, try him: BJP to MNS
- Guj bridge collapse toll 15: Oppn glare on ‘BJP’s loot raj’
- Six Naxalites held from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
- Principal, staffer held for menstrual check of students
- Lahari Shari’s coastal vibes are all about sun, sea, and style
Congress leader alleges irregularities in banks’ loan waiver
Tirupati: Senior Congress leader and former union minister Dr Chinta Mohan alleged irregularities in waiving of loans by various nationaliaed banks...
Tirupati: Senior Congress leader and former union minister Dr Chinta Mohan alleged irregularities in waiving of loans by various nationaliaed banks and demanded an inquiry.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Chinta Mohan said that after the BJP-led NDA came to power, loans to the tune of whopping Rs 14.50 cr were waived benefitting corporate companies and big industries mostly Gujaratis selecting a huge loan waiver.
He alleged that atleast 10 per cent of the waived loan amounts changed hands and many were involved in the scam. Chinta Mohan further said, “The banks will not accept waiving of farmers loan and deny them giving lame excuses to sanction loans to unemployed youth for self employment but the same banks waiving the loans of big people under NPA(Non Performing Assets),” he said.
On the much-touted former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting with mango farmers in Bangarupalyam of Chittoor district, the Congress leader said only empty words and hollow talks but no benefit to farmers. He also condemned the attack on a photo journalist working with a Telugu daily allegedly by YSRCP activists during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit.