Kadapa Parliament constituency coordinator Sudhakar Babu announced that the Congress Party is moving forward with the goal of victory in the upcoming elections. He claimed that the opposition parties are destroying the nation and that he will expose their mistakes and lead the way forward.

Sudhakar Babu met with Tulasi Reddy, the district president of the Congress Party, at the district party office in Kadapa on Monday to discuss and organize the gathering of party workers. He urged the Congress Party leaders and grassroots workers to work together to achieve victory in the upcoming elections. He emphasized that the Telugu Desam Party has not brought any benefit to the people through the Congress Party. He also said that the Congress Party should strive for victory in both Karnataka and Telangana, as well as in Andhra Pradesh. Tulasireddy, the media chairman of the Pradesh Congress Committee, spoke about the need to protect the state from corruption and appealed to the state leadership to execute good governance.

He said that Araku MP and popular coffee name, Ganja Sai, is playing a significant role in the country with the ongoing protests. He also mentioned that Andhra Pradesh has become a land of corruption and injustice. He said that the BJP, Banisa Party (Vikapu TDP Jana Sena), is only taking away the livelihoods of the people. He expressed his confidence that the Congress Party will come to power in 2024 and announced a six-point program. After the gathering, he conducted a review meeting with the constituency coordinator's and district town presidents. The state deputy presidents, Nazir Ahmad, the state chief executive officer, Abdul Sattar, the state representative, N.D. Vijay Jyoti, Vishnu Preetham Reddy, former TDP assembly candidate, Subrahmanyam Sharma, Chekkati Charles Pool, Nazeera Shāmalammāguide, Madhu Reddy, Palagiri Shiva.



