Congress OBC state chief demands SCS for AP

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu assured Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh during 2014 election campaign and later forgot about it after coming to power, alleged Congress OBC department AP state chairman Mula Venkata Rao.

At a conference held in Visakhapatnam, he stated that North Andhra was the worst hit after the state bifurcation as it is unable to overcome its backwardness.

Subsidies given by the Central government to the tune of 90 percent for the industries and infrastructure developmental works would attract both national and international investors and industrialists for establishing business ventures in the state, Venkata Rao opined.

This process will directly improve the employment prospects for the youth in North Andhra region and leave a positive impact on the other parts of AP, including Rayalaseema, he stated. Expressing concern that both ruling and Opposition parties are not demanding the SCS, Venkata Rao said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila alone is demanding SCS for the AP.

“Special Category Status will be given to AP only if Congress comes to power,” said Congress OBC department AP state chairman, appealing to people to vote for the Congress.