Live
Just In
Congress plans to hold three public meetings in Andhra Pradesh next month
In a crucial meeting by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and AP Congress leaders, several important decisions were taken.
The meeting was primarily focused of the meeting for the preparation for the upcoming AP Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Strategies to be followed, alliances, inclusions, party strengthening, and Congress guarantees were discussed. Rudra Raju presented a 700-page activity report highlighting the activities carried out by AP Congress during the year.
As part of the plans, Rudra Raju invited Kharge, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi for three separate meetings in AP in January. Kharge is likely to attend a meeting in Hindupuram, Rahul in Visakhapatnam, and Priyanka Gandhi in Amaravati. These meetings are aimed at connecting with the party workers and the public.
The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, APPC Chief Gidugu Rudraraj, Raghuveera Reddy, and other senior leaders.