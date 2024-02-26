Congress to kick-start poll campaign in Anantapur today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Congress will kick-start the election campaign for the 2024 general elections from Anantapur with a huge public meeting to be addressed by All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and APCC affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore on Monday.

It remains to be seen if the Congress would come up with any guarantees as it had done in Karnataka and Telangana or not. Sources said that Kharge would be announcing some schemes but what exactly are they is not yet known.

The Congress party which lost its glory and strength after bifurcation of the State 10 years ago is now trying to regain its strength. The Congress party activities also increased after Y S Sharmila took charge as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee. She toured different parts of the State and met district party leaders. This public meeting, the Congress rank and file feel will trigger greater enthusiasm among the activists, party leaders claim.

Former APCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju on Sunday supervised the arrangements for the Anantapur public meeting. Speaking to The Hans India, he said the AICC chief will explain what the Congress party will do for the people of Andhra Pradesh if voted to power. He will also explain how the BJP betrayed the people of AP on implementation of assurances given in AP Re-organisation Act and not sanctioning the Special Category Status (SCS).

The Congress party is now assuring the people of Andhra Pradesh that SCS will be granted to AP and the Congress government will implement the assurances given to the State in the AP Re-organization Act if it is voted to power in 2024 elections.

APCC chief Y S Sharmila, senior Congress leader and CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy, party leaders S Sailajanath, JD Seelam, Pallam Raju, PCC working presidents Mastan Vali, Sunkara Padmasri, Janga Gautam and other leaders will attend the public meeting