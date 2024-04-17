Congress veteran CVR to support Somireddy

Nellore: TDP got a shot in the arm in Sarvepalli with former Congress MLA Chithura Venkata Sesha Reddy (CVR) reportedly deciding to extend support to TDP nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in the ensuing elections.

As a senior Congress leader, Venkata Sesha Reddy still has good influence in some pockets of Sarvepalli constituency, especially in Muthukuru, Sarvepalli and Venkatachalam areas.

It may be recalled that after finalisation of his candidature for Sarvepalli constituency, Chandramohan Reddy met CVR twice at his residence in Nellore city and sought his cooperation saying that 2024 elections might be last one for him.

Sesha Reddy is said to have assured Chandramohan Reddy that he would work definitely in favour of him. He sought the opinion of his supporters on the issue at a meeting organised at his residence in Nellore where they reportedly favoured extending support to TDP candidate.

In the meeting, CVR explained reasons why left Congress after 65 years of association. “When I joined Congress Party I had got 48 acre land in Pantapalem village. Now it is just 3 acre. Despite sacrificing everything for the party, I was not respected,” he said.

Meanwhile, YSRCP nominee Kakani Govardhan Reddy who has been highly confident of his victory is now in a state of confusion after CVR deciding to extend support to TDP.