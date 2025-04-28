Conocarpus is a climate ally, not a threat: Experts

Tirupati: Amid rising misinformation about the Conocarpus plant, environmentalists are intensifying efforts to educate the public on its ecological benefits. Speaking at a press conference organised by Jana Chaitanya Vedika in Tirupati on Sunday, environmental expert Prof K Bayyapu Reddy strongly defended the species, urging citizens to protect rather than vilify it.

Conocarpusfrom Yemen has thrived across several countries. Prof Reddy highlighted the plant’s potential as a powerful tool against climate change, citing its ability to absorb large quantities of carbon dioxide, release abundant oxygen.

He pointed out that many everyday crops like tomatoes, potatoes, and coffee were also introduced from abroad. He noted that Bengaluru institutes have thousands of Conocarpustrees,but no student complained any health issue. He further dismissed fears about the plant’s roots damaging infrastructure, citing the example of Guntur, where Conocarpus trees planted along road dividers grew without causing any structural damage.

Responding to few claims, he explained that its dense foliage makes it unsuitable for nesting but does not repel avian life.

Prof Reddy called for the formation of a scientific committee comprising environmentalists, scientists, and doctors to study and publicise the true environmental impact of Conocarpus.

Jana Chaitanya Vedika State President Vallamreddy Lakshmana Reddy stressed the urgent need to improve India’s low tree-to-person ratio and supported research confirming Conocarpus’s remarkable carbon absorption capacity.

The organisation announced plans to launch awareness campaigns.

The event was attended by several notable personalities, including chartered accountant E Phalguna Kumar, former APCOST Member Secretary and geologist Prof TV Krishna Reddy, and National BC Front Convener KML Narasimha.