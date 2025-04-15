Constitution greatest gift to Indians: Minister

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said that the Constitution is the greatest asset Dr BR Ambedkar provided to the Indian people.

Minister Ravi Kumar participated in Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Namburuvaripalem village of Addanki assembly constituency on Monday.

During his visit, he paid floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statue in the village and addressed the gathering. He emphasised that education is the only force capable of removing societal inequalities. He praised Dr Ambedkar for recognizing this fact, pursuing higher education at London University, and rising to a position that makes the country proud. He commended Ambedkar’s significant contributions towards securing rights and upliftment for marginalized communities. He highlighted Ambedkar’s crucial role in drafting the Indian Constitution, which established India as a strong democratic nation.

Ravi Kumar promised to establish a library named after Ambedkar in the Addanki constituency within a year. He said that the Constitution authored by Ambedkar serves as a guiding light for many countries.

He called upon everyone to follow Ambedkar’s path and work toward fulfilling his vision for society.