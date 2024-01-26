Constitution’s secular ethos at risk: Prof Haragopal

Tirupati: Civil rights leader and social science analyst Prof G Haragopal has warned that an alternative constitution based on religious values is coming in our country as in Islamic countries. He said the Kumbh Mela constitution has already been prepared in Allahabad and if it gets support after the 2024 elections, it will come into effect.

A conference was held under the auspices of Poura Chaitanya Vedika on ‘Constitution-Ethics’ at SV University Senate Hall in Tirupati on Thursday.

Haragopal said that in Islam and Christianity, there is only one God and only one philosophical thought, so the constitution is implemented based on religious values in Islamic countries. He questioned that there are six philosophical thoughts in Hinduism, each region has a different god, based on which god and which philosophy it is possible to establish a religious state. SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof V Srikanth Reddy said that the Constitution of India has the morals needed by today’s society and the Preamble of the Constitution was written so that we get equal justice. He said that not only the rights but also the responsibilities of a citizen have been mentioned in the constitution which shows how an Indian should be.