Contract workers demand service regularisation

Guntur: Contract, Outsourcing Employees JAC demanded the government to regularise the services of contract, outsourcing, daily-wage and NMRs immediately. It also demanded the government to pay equal pay for equal work.



A roundtable held at PS Bhavan here on Sunday resolved to take up united struggle to mount pressure on the government to accept their demands and submit memoranda to the people's representatives to regularise them.

Addressing the roundtable, JAC chairman Y Netaji recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured that he would regularise the services of the outsourcing employees, contract employees at the time of the elections. After coming to power, he forgot the promise.

JAC secretary Mutyala Rao said outsourcing employees who have completed sixty years of age are retiring without any benefits.

JAC co-chairman J Jaya Raju, leaders of various unions were present.