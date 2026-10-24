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Control room open for nomination hurdles
In Short
Raja Kumari directed the Returning Officers concerned to ensure that nomination process was conducted smoothly and transparently, with all necessary facilities provided to candidates.
Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has asked candidates contesting MPTC and ZPTC elections to immediately report any hurdles faced while filing their nominations. In a statement issued on Friday, she said candidates, who encounter difficulties or are prevented by anyone from submitting their nomination papers can lodge complaints through the district control room at 78159 59525.
She said the district administration would respond promptly to complaints and take necessary steps to resolve nomination-related issues. A special officer would be available to address grievances and ensure that candidates facing genuine difficulties receive timely assistance. She emphasised that no candidate should face unnecessary obstacles while exercising their right to contest elections.
Raja Kumari directed the Returning Officers concerned to ensure that nomination process was conducted smoothly and transparently, with all necessary facilities provided to candidates. She appealed to aspirants facing difficulties to contact control room without hesitation and seek the administration’s assistance.
The initiative aims to ensure a hassle-free nomination process and provide candidates with the necessary support during the election proceedings.
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