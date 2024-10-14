Control room set up at Chittoor Collectorate

Chittoor: Amid heavy rains forecast, Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar directed the authorities to stay stationed at their headquarters and implement necessary precautionary measures. Addressing the officials during a teleconference on Sunday, he said that the district administration has set up a control room at the district collectorate in response to the forecast. The control room will function 24/7, with staff assigned in two shifts. Citizens can reach the control room via the helpline number 9491077356.

The Collector emphasised that all officials, from district to mandal levels must be vigilant and available at their respective headquarters. Proactive measures are to be taken to prevent any loss of life or property.