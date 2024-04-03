Control room to monitor pension distribution in Chittoor district

Chittoor: Chittoor District Collector S Shan Mohan directed the officials to take up the distribution of pensions through village / ward secretariats from Wednesday.

He held a video-conference on Tuesday with MPDOs and tahsildars in the district and told them to grant permission for the secretariat secretaries to withdraw money for the pensions.

As election code is in vogue and following the Election Commission’s orders, the secretariat staff should distribute pensions from April 3 to 6.

The MPDOs and tahsildars should select secretariat staff and issue orders to them. They should withdraw cash from the banks on Wednesday morning and open counters at the secretariats to distribute the pensions to the beneficiaries.

To oversee the entire process, a control room should be set up at district headquarters and should be monitored by DRO, DRDA PD, MEPMA PD, DPO and District development officers (DLDOs). Those who are unable to come to the secretariats should be given pensions at their doorstep on April 6 and the whole process has to be completed in four days.

The information regarding the distribution of pensions should be provided to the people in villages and the wards through ‘Tom Tom’. The staff concerned should take care of the procedures to follow for the pensions’ distribution. Pensions can be given by verifying Aadhaar cards, pension cards and through OTPs. After the distribution, the cash balance and other details should be given to the village secretariat secretary by evening which should be informed to the MPDOs through online.

The control room will monitor and ensure no difficulties in carrying out the process at field level. DRO Pullaiah, DRDA PD Tulasi, DP Lakshmi, DLDO Ravi Kumar and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Tirupati district administration also made arrangements for the distribution of pensions from Wednesday at ward/village secretariats. Those who are unable to go there can receive their pensions at their homes on April 6.