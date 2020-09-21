Coordination among officials stressed for conducting test : collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar stressed on coordination among the officials to conduct the Village/Ward secretariat recruitment test. He visited village/ward secretariat examination centres at Pedakakani, Medikondur,Guntur,Sattenapalli on Sunday.

Earlier,he visited Stalls Girls High School in Guntur city and gave suggestions to the candidates regarding distribution of material for recruitment test. He visited VVIT centre at Nambur, Sibar Dental College in Guntur and directed the officials that roll numbers and rooms allotted should be visible.

Later,he visited Hindu Pharmacy College in Guntur.He enquired about Covid-19 suspects and Covid-19 patients writing the examination and gave suggestions to the chief superintendents.He directed to conduct thermal screening and send suspects to the isolation room.

He instructed them to sanitize the examination centre after completion of morning test and keep ready for after afternoon test.He instructed them to take all the precautionary measures to avoid inconvenience to the students. ZP CEO Chaitainya, DEO R S Ganga Bhavani, revenue officials accompanied him.