Cops crack down on gambling dens; 14 arrested, cash seized

Sri Sathya Sai District: Acting on the directions of District Superintendent of Police (SP) S Satish Kumar, IPS, police teams conducted raids on gambling dens across different mandals in the district on Thursday.

The raids were carried out in Madakasira, Chilamathur, and Battalapalli areas, resulting in the arrest of 14 persons and seizure of Rs21,610 in cash. In Madakasira mandal, based on specific information, police raided Hare Samudram village outskirts and apprehended five individuals involved in gambling. An amount of Rs3,200 in cash was seized from them.

Similarly, in Battalapalli mandal, near Upparapalli in the Chitravathi river belt, six gamblers were caught red-handed with Rs8,260. In Chilamathur mandal, three persons were arrested near Veerapuram Cross, and police recovered Rs10,150 from their possession. Police officials stated that cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals under relevant sections.

The SP emphasized that strict action will continue against those engaging in illegal gambling activities, as such practices disrupt public order and exploit vulnerable sections of society.