Cops destroy 2.45T ganja in 2022

Vijayawada: Director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy said that the police department successful identified the illegal ganja cultivation in Agency regions of north Andhra using technology, satellite images, drones and destroyed 2.45 lakh kg (245 tonne) ganja during 2022. He said of the total quantity of ganja seized and destroyed, 70 per cent was smuggled from Odisha state.

The DGP in a statement on Friday said the police department launched an action plan on October 30, 2021 to prevent smuggling and cultivation of ganja in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam agency areas.

As part of the action plan, ganja cultivation was destroyed in 75,000 acre in G Madugula, GK Veedhi, Chintapalli, Peddabayalu, Manchangiputta, Dambriguda and Paderu mandals of Visakhapatnam agency region. He said habitual ganja peddlars were identified and arrested under Preventive Detention Act.

The DGP said awareness programmes are being conducted to discourage tribals from ganja cultivation. With the help of agriculture and horticulture departments, the tribals were encouraged to switch over to alternative crops, including coffee plantation, pepper, turmeric, mango, coconut, cashewnut, green chilli, groundnut, lime, rubber plantation and other crops for livelihood.

He said that they destroyed 64,832 kg ganja on Friday alone, which was seized in 465 cases in Eluru range limits. Likewise, 1.80 lakh kg ganja seized in Visakha range would be destroyed on Saturday and 10,000 kg ganja recovered in Guntur range will be burnt on the same day, he informed. Also, 25,000 kg ganja would also be burnt in Vijayawada and Visakha city on Sunday and 16,000 kg f ganja will be destroyed on December 26 in Anantapur range, the DGP added.

Rajendranath Reddy said special focus was laid on ganja supply network in colleges and schools and as part of it, hoardings were arranged at educational institutions with toll-free number of Special Enforcement Bureau.