Cops interrogate Nidigunta Aruna

Nellore: As part of the ongoing investigation, cops on Monday interrogated Nidigunta Aruna, over charges of extorting huge amounts from girijans in Kovur mandal by wooing them of providing bank loans.

According to sources, after taking court permission for two-day custody, Kovur CI Sudhakar Reddy brought Aruna from Ongole to Nellore and interrogated her in Kovur police station for nearly seven hours. Police reportedly enquired Aruna about the total amount and number of persons she collected money, and loan details,

It may be recalled that police arrested N Aruna of Padugupadu village of Kovur mandal, who was a former employee of government-run Velugu project and a close aide of life convict Srikanth, a few days ago over her alleged involvement in several cases in the district.