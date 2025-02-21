Coromandel donates RO plants for students

Kanigiri: Coromandel International Limited has installed Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water plants at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Pedacherlo Palli and at the integrated hostel in Kanigiri, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The local MLA Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy inaugurated the RO plant facilities alongside Coromandel International’s Vice-President GV Subbareddy and its Regional Business Head and General Manager KSR Chakravarthi on Thursday.

The World Health Organisation announced that the maximum permissible limit of fluoride in water for drinking and cooking needs is 1.5 parts per million.

According to the data of the Rural Water Supply department, the groundwater in 41 habitations has more than 5 ppm of fluoride. Most of these habitations are from Kanigiri, HM Padu, PC Palli, Marripudi, Darsi, Podili, and Markapuram mandals in the district

During the inauguration ceremony, MLA Dr Reddy highlighted the critical need for clean drinking water in the mandal, where fluoride contamination has led to widespread kidney problems among residents. He commended Coromandel International’s commitment to social welfare, noting that the company not only provides quality fertilizers but also actively supports the local community through various CSR programmes.

Addressing the students, Subbareddy explained that they provided the RO plants to do a little bit in preventing the students from suffering from fluorosis.

School Principal Talluri Sujatha expressed gratitude for the RO plant, which she said would significantly improve student health. Coromandel’s Zonal Manager N Hari, Divisional Agronomist M Mohan Kumar, Retail ZM Suresh Reddy, and marketing officers, local leaders, students, staff, and farmers attended the programme.