Coromandel’s active participation in Namo Drone Didi Scheme

Guntur: Coromandel International Ltd announced its active participation in the Indian Government’s mission to fortify the nation’s agricultural sector through the “Namo Drone Didi Scheme”.

The company has delivered 200 cutting-edge drones to women from Self-Help Groups, a significant step in modernisation of farm practices and empowering rural women.

In a virtual event organised by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers across 11 locations, including Abbineniguntapalem village of Pedanandipadu mandal in Guntur district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over 1,000 drones, with 200 supplied by Coromandel International Ltd.

Guntur district Zilla Parishad chairperson Heny Christina, Director of Indian Fertilizers Anurag Rohitigi, ANGRAU vice-chancellor R Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi, Coromandel International Ltd vice-president GV Subbareddy, Haribabu Chowdhary of Commissionerate of AP and district agriculture officer N Venkateswara Rao were present. These drones will be utilised by SHG members in AP, Telangana and Karnataka, with the added provision of training for local women pilots. Executive vice-chairman of Coromandel International Ltd Arun Alagappan expressed the company’s commitment to extending support to the government. He highlighted the significance of modernising farming techniques for sustainable food production and economic growth.