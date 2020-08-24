Corona cases cross 31,500 in Chittoor

Tirupati: The Covid-19 pandemic is growing rapidly in Chittoor district which has witnessed around 20,000 cases in August itself while less than 12,000 cases were reported from March 24 to July 31 to cross 31,500 cases. Keeping in pace with the increasing positivity rate, the death toll has doubled in just 22 days with 221 deaths have been reported during August 1-22 as against 116 up to July 31.



In particular, the death toll has been going up since August 3 with 13 deaths reported on that day. Thereafter except for a few days almost 10 deaths were registered daily. Since August 17, it has witnessed new heights with 14 cases, 15 on the next day and 16 each on August 19 and 20. During the last two days 15 and 11 deaths have registered taking the total death toll 337 so far.

The positive cases also witnessed unprecedented growth with a minimum of 458 to a maximum of 1,235 daily cases reported. Most of the days since August 1 above 800 cases were found as per official records. Up to June except for one or two days, the daily cases were reported in double digits only and from July they have slowly picked up to cross 100 mark and finally cross four-digit mark.

Tirupati city and rural together account for about 16,000 cases in the total district tally followed by Chittoor urban and rural with about 2,500 cases, Srikalahasti – 2,000 cases and Madanapalli with about 1,300 cases. However, giving a big respite a little over 20,000 patients were fully recovered so far and discharged leaving the active cases at a little less than 11,000.

With the number of cases are mounting up, the district administration has brought the Covid services at Madanapalle on war footing where additional 80 beds will become available from Sunday. In addition to this, another 70 beds will be available at MLL hospital in the town. Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy in the presence of Chittoor MP N Reddeppa, MLAs M Nawaj Basha, P Dwarakanath Reddy, C Ramachandra Reddy and Sub Collector M Jahnavi inaugurated Covid services on Sunday.