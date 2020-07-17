CORONA Impact: Textile business badly hit in East Godavari district

Rajmahendravaram: The cloth business in East Godavari district came down drastically due to corona and lockdown restrictions for the last three months. With limited business hours, all retail and wholesale cloth shops and shopping malls are seen empty without customers.

Meanwhile, corona also showed its impact on Ashadam discount sales and people are not visiting shops due to corona. Generally, cloth shops do good business in the months of Ashadam and Sravaranam but this year Covid-19 has given a jolt to textile business.

The readymade cloth business was also affected and more over, the daily sales drastically came down to Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore as against of Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore per day.

Almost about 3,500 shops in the district including wholesale markets in Dwarapudi, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada and Amalapuram etc are wearing a deserted look. The number of customers coming to wholesale markets also reduced.

A wholesale trader Ramu said corona ruined cloth business and wholesale and retail traders were incurring losses. Moreover, maintenance of shops also became a difficult task, he averred.