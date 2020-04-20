Corona shield tunnel inaugurated in Anantapur

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Covid special officer Vijayanand and Assistant Collector Jahnavi has inaugurated the Citri Bio-Shield Tunnel at the Government General Hospital which is a corona chemical destroyer.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Chandrudu said that the first corona shield tunnel was set up in Hindupur. The tunnel is the fourth one in the state to be installed in the hospital.

Similarly, such tunnels will be introduced in 7-8 places in the district. In other states in the country, the tunnel was conditioned with Sodium Hypochloride which had its side effects resulting in closure of the tunnels.

However, the tunnels installed here is of bio-organic disinfectant. The two tunnels are introduced in the district hospitals at Hindupur and Anantapur. One doctor Kartik Narayana was instrumental in the making of the tunnels. These were tested in a private hospital before their introduction in the government hospitals.

These tunnels are free from side effects. Instead of using Sodium Hypo-chloride chemical, Glycerine and fruit extract are integrated to produce organic disinfectant.

The district is the first to introduce a chemical free Citri Bio-shield Tunnel. The Collector said that the contacts of all 29 positive cases are being traced to prevent the community spread of the virus. Assistant collector Jahnavi stated that the tunnel is introduced by government after a lot of research in the hospital. The tunnel is introduced for the benefit of patients to save themselves from coronavirus attack.