Coronavirus: 3 new cases diagnosed in Chittoor district, tally goes to 80

Tirupati: Three new Covid-19 cases were registered in Chittoor district on Thursday and the total number goes to 80 in the district. According health bulletin issued by the government, two cases were registered in Srikalahasti and first positive case was diagnosed in Chittoor, the district headquarter.

Officials identified that the two fresh cases which were diagnosed in Srikalahasti relate to close contacts of Tablighi Jamaat (Delhi) returnee. Similarly, a mechanic from Ambur Tamil Nadu was diagnosed with Covid -19 positive in Chittoor. Three days ago, he came to Chittoor and has been staying with his lover.

Health workers noticed that he was admitted in Chittoor government hospital with cough and fever, later health officials shifted him to Tirupati Ruia Isolation ward. And officials are trying to trace his close contracts in Chittoor to send them for quarantine.

Two Covid patients discharged from Ruia Hospital

Meanwhile, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from Tirupati Ruia Hospital on Thursday. These two patients were admitted in Ruia Isolation ward 14 days ago for treatment. After they were tested negative two times, these two patients were discharged from the hospital. Among them, one belongs to Srikalahasti and another one to Palamaneru. The District health officials have handed over the discharge certificate to them.