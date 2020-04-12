Coronavirus: After Telangana, Andhra Pradesh bans spitting in public areas

Andhra Pradesh: Most people have a habit of spitting on the roads wherever they are in our country. Doing so is a crime hereafter in Andhra Pradesh as the government has banned spitting of paan, any chewable tobacco or non-tobacco products and sputum at public places in the interest of public health and safety. The Central Government has also directed the governments to take action on the use of such tobacco products and the spitting in public areas.

Following the centre's recommendation, the AP government has made it clear that tobacco products and chewing tobacco should no longer be used. It has issued directive on Sunday imposing a ban on splitting and selling tobaccos. These orders will reportedly come into force from today.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has said that anyone who refuses to follow the rules will be prosecuted according to the Criminal Procedure of 1860 IPC.