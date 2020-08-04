Coronavirus cases near 14,000 in Chittoor district

Tirupati: Covid positive cases have been nearing 14,000 mark in Chittoor district while Tirupati accounts for around 6,500 cases. The death toll has also been increasing with 125 deaths reported till now.



Many patients are getting cured and discharged every day. As per government's guidelines, mild and asymptomatic patients can be discharged in 10 days if they do not have fever for three days in a row.

Accordingly, most of the patients are getting discharged from Covid care centres where such patients are isolated. On Tuesday, 200 patients got discharged from Sri Padmavati Nilayam Covid Care centre. TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has given them discharge summaries and asked them to take rest for a few more days. TUDA vice-chairman S Hari Krishna, secretary S Lakshmi, MEPMA PD AD Jyothi and others also were present. In the evening, another 25 patients were discharged from SVIMS State Covid hospital from the district while four others were from Kadapa and Anantapur districts. Still, 377 Covid patients are getting treatment in the hospital.