Coronavirus impacts Aqua farmers in Andhra

Amaravati: Government suggests aqua farmers not to harvest the crop if the seed is in good condition. Unless the crop will get damaged, the farmers are asked to keep the produce in the ponds so as to ensure a better market after the coronavirus problem is reduced.

Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana said that at present the market is not good for aqua, on Friday in a press conference at Secretariat after attending the cabinet meeting.

He assured that the state government is taking all necessary initiatives to ensure that the aqua market would not suffer from the coronavirus effect. At the same time, he said that the government will conduct a high-level meeting with the experts and Association members on how to deal with the situation on Saturday. After discussing with them, the outcome will be updated with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Minister said that the officials were directed to take all the necessary precautions to save the aqua farmers from landing in the debt problems.