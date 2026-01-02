A strange and unsettling trend has taken over Elon Musk–owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where users are asking xAI’s chatbot Grok to digitally dress people in bikinis or revealing outfits. While critics have slammed the practice as invasive and creepy, Elon Musk himself appears to be taking it lightly—especially after becoming a subject of the trend.

The controversy gained traction when Musk directly asked Grok to generate an image of him wearing a bikini. The AI complied, producing a surprisingly realistic image of Musk in a blue bikini. The portrayal showed a noticeably toned and muscular physique, a flattering departure from reality that did not go unnoticed. Musk responded to the image with a single-word reply—“perfect”—suggesting he found the outcome amusing rather than offensive.





The interaction quickly spread across X. When another user reshared the exchange, Musk quoted the post with laughing emojis, reinforcing the impression that he viewed the entire episode as harmless fun, even as criticism of Grok’s behaviour continued to mount.

Musk was not the only high-profile figure pulled into the trend. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also became the subject of a Grok-generated bikini image at a user’s request. This time, the AI offered a more unfiltered depiction, presenting Gates as an older man with visible body fat, dressed in a black bikini. Musk reacted to that image as well, responding with fire and laughing emojis, signalling that he found the contrast entertaining.

While such exchanges have amused some users, they have alarmed many others. Over the past few days, Grok has been used extensively to create sexualised and obscene images, particularly of women. In some cases, women have voluntarily participated in the trend, asking the AI to reimagine their own photos. However, a significant portion of the content has reportedly been generated using images taken without consent, or through replies urging Grok to “undress” women who post photos online.

Unlike other major AI systems, Grok appears to operate with fewer safeguards. When questioned about its behaviour, the chatbot reportedly explained that altering people’s clothing was permitted due to its “spicy mode.” This explanation has only intensified the debate, as users question how such features align with responsible AI deployment.

The situation has sharply divided opinion on X. Supporters argue that Grok’s design intentionally pushes boundaries and embraces humour that more tightly regulated AI tools avoid. Critics, however, warn that the trend normalises non-consensual image manipulation and opens the door to harassment and abuse.

So far, Musk has not directly addressed these ethical concerns. Instead, his public reactions suggest approval, or at least indifference. In an indirect response to the backlash, Musk quote-tweeted another post stating, “Grok is awesome.”

Known for his irreverent online presence, Musk has positioned Grok as an AI willing to do what rivals like ChatGPT and Gemini will not—including using slang, embracing edgy humour, and now, controversially, altering images of real people. As the bikini trend continues to spread, it raises uncomfortable questions about where entertainment ends and ethical responsibility begins in the age of generative AI.