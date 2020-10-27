Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 2901 new cases and19 deaths, takes tally to 8,11,825

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, which has decreased yesterday drastically has hike today with yet another 3000 cases. In the latest health bulletin released by the state Department of Health, as many as 2901 new Coronavirus cases as on Tuesday morning taking the total tally to 811825 cases. Meanwhile the death rate also which is slashing down has registered 19 deaths with four in Kadapa, three in Chittoor and Krishna, two in East Godavari and Prakasam, One in Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari respectively.

On the other hand, the recovery rate also increased hugely taking the discharged cases to 777900 including 4352 new recoveries while the active cases stands at 27,300 till Tuesday morning. The state has so far conducted 76,96,653 tests including 74,757 in the last 24 hours.

According to district wise data, West Godavari registered 555 cases followed by East Godavari 464, Guntur 297, Chittoor 289, Prakasam 104, Nellore 76, Kadapa 127, Krishna 411, Kurnool 55, Vizianagaram 71, Anantapur 153, Srikakulam 73, Chittoor 272, Visakhapatnam 106. The full details of the bulletin can be viewed in the below mentioned tweet.



