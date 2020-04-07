Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Chittoor man develops Corona Steam Booth for sanitisation

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: With the fast-growing coronavirus positive cases in the state of Andhra Pradesh, many organisations have been coming up with new inventions so as to able to prevent the coronavirus. Earlier, it was Portable oxygen system to provide ventilation to six members at a time was developed by Visakha Naval Dockyard.

In the latest inventory, a man named Pawan from Chittoor district has developed a Corona steam Booth for sanitization of body. The steam booth will sanitize the whole body in just four minutes killing the bacteria and viruses in the hair, throat. It is similar to a public telephone booth which costs only Rs 8,000.

Pawan says that it would be better if the booth is were placed at the Quarantine centres or at the places where large crowds gather. He said it will use for the employees such as police and sanitisation workers who are working on the field to contain the dreadful virus.

However, going by the statistics on the current situation, another corona positive case has been registered in Andhra Pradesh from 6 pm on Monday to 9 am on Tuesday. The total number of corona cases in the state has increased to 304. The highest number of positive cases were reported in Kurnool with 74 positive cases followed by Nellore 42, Guntur 33, Krishna 29, YSR Kadapa district 27, Visakhapatnam 20, West Godavari 21, Chittoor 17, East Godavari 11, Prakasam 24 and Anantapur. To this end, the state's Department of Health has released the Health Bulletin.